The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a motor vehicle incident involving a Largo Height carpenter.

According to an official release, police officers at the Biabou Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where motor vehicle RA-347, a Toyota Vitz, driven by Kevin Lewis, a 40-year-old Carpenter of Largo Height, went over an embankment in the vicinity of the Gas Station in Peruvian Vale.

Police say that preliminary investigations indicate that at about 7 am on Monday March 4th, Lewis was driving along the Peruvian Vale public road in the direction of Argyle when he lost control of the vehicle and went over the embankment. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident. When police arrived at the scene, the driver was found lying on his back. He complained of pain in the neck and lower body.

The 40-year-old carpenter was transported by ambulance to the Levi Latham Health Center and then to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) where he is being treated and is reported to be in stable condition.