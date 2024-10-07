The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating two recent homicides.

The first occurred on September 30, 2024, in Lowmans Hill, where 49-year-old farmer Raymond Devon Holder was found dead with multiple chop wounds. A post-mortem examination is planned.

The second incident took place on October 3, 2024, in Villa, where 53-year-old businessman Martin James, known as “Jah-Son,” was shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem examination also pending.

The RSVGPF in their official released expressed condolences to the victims’ families and encouraged anyone with information to assist in the investigations, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation for public safety and justice.