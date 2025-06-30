The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a homicide that occurred in Yambou on Friday June 27th, which claimed the life of Don Jackson, a 60-year-old Farmer, formerly of Yambou.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 11:30am on the date in question, Jackson’s sons were involved in a family dispute.

Jackson reportedly intervened in the dispute and was struck with an object to the side of his face.

He was subsequently transported to the Levi Latham Health Center and was later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner.

Police from the South Central Division processed the crime scene and collected exhibits of evidential value.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

One male suspect (a close relative of the deceased) is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The RSVGPF appeals to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward.

The RSVGPF extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.