The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched a homicide investigation following an incident that occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, in Glen.

The deceased has been identified as 31 year-old Denroy Black, a labourer of Glen.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Black sustained a stab wound to the neck following an altercation.

He succumbed to his injury while being transported for medical care to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

A suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigators with their inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the offense.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The RSVGPF is appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation to come forward.

