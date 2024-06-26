The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a homicide that took place at approximately 4:00 AM on June 26, 2024, in Harmony Hall.

Osborne Glasgow, aged 63, a resident of Harmony Hall, tragically lost his life when he was shot by burglars during a home invasion.

The RSVGPF in an official release said that they are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for this terrible crime are apprehended and brought to justice.

Anyone who has information that could aid in solving this case is urged to come forward.