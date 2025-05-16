The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal wounding incident that occurred in Glen about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ronaldo Adams, a 21-year-old resident of Glen, sustained several chop wounds about his body, following an altercation in the vicinity of a barber shop in the area.

He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (M.C.M.H) by individuals at the scene, where he succumbed to his injuries.

One person is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out, to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing and the authorities encourage persons with information to come forward.