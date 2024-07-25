The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident in the McKies Hill/Level Gardens area that resulted in the death of one man and serious injuries to a woman. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on July 23, 2024.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Romario Bynoe, a 28-year-old resident of Argyle, also known as “Stormy,” was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the McKies Hill/Level Gardens area. While waiting for assistance, a lone gunman approached and shot Bynoe multiple times. Bynoe was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

During the shooting, a 40-year-old resident of Layou, was also shot multiple times, sustaining injuries to both legs and her back. She was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). A 9-year-old child present at the scene was unharmed.

Police officers responded swiftly to the scene and have launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.