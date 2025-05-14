Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the community of Green Hill on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025, which resulted in the death of resident Stephen King.

According to preliminary reports, at approximately 12:00 p.m., masked gunmen entered Mr. King’s premises and opened fire, shooting him multiple times about the body. The assailants then fled the scene.

Mr. King was immediately transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene to collect exhibits, and investigations are ongoing.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The authorities are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.