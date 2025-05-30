Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on May 29th, 2025, along Fountain Highway.

Preliminary investigations revealed that motor vehicle, a grey Toyota Vitz, registration number R-2274, owned by Javid Williams of New Montrose, was at the time of the accident being driven by Mr. Orande Charles, a 22-year-old resident of Union Island, and travelling towards Belair.

Mr. Somurno Richardson, a 23-year-old Carpenter of Barrouallie, was seated in the front passenger seat of the said vehicle.

Motor vehicle TZ-592, a red Isuzu Truck owned by Rafique Dumber of Villa and driven by Kerry Codougan of Brighton, was travelling on the same portion of road towards the Arnos Vale roundabout.

Based on reports, on reaching the vicinity of the Rubis Gas station, both vehicles collided.

The driver and passenger of R-2274 sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical assistance.

Richardson later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

The driver of motor vehicle TZ-592 was not injured.

Motor vehicle R-2274 was extensively damaged, while motor vehicle TZ-592 was slightly damaged. Both vehicles were taken to the Police Garage for inspection and investigations are ongoing.