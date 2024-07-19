The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a tragic incident that occurred on July 18, 2024, resulting in the death of Sergio Scorrano, a 59-year-old Carpenter from Italy.

According to police, Mr. Scorrano was employed at the SOHO Hotel on Canouan, where he was reportedly working on repairs to the hotel’s roof damaged by Hurricane Beryl. During this work, he slipped and fell to the ground.

Police officers responded to the scene promptly upon receiving the report and found Mr. Scorrano lying motionless on his left side. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF, in their official release, expressed its deepest condolences to Mr. Scorrano’s family and colleagues during this difficult time.

Authorities have indicated that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.