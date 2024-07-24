The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched a investigation following the discovery of a partially decomposed body in Friendship, Canouan.

According to police reports on July 23, 2024, authorities responded to a call reporting a male body found in a house at Friendship, Canouan. The deceased has been identified as Carlie Compton, a 58-year-old laborer from the area. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced Mr. Compton dead upon their arrival.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr. Compton’s death.

In a statement, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force expressed their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

The community of Friendship, Canouan, and the broader public are have been encouraged to cooperate with authorities as they work to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.