Police here in St Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating the disappearance of the vessel ‘M/V Guidance II.’

Its last known position was in the Canouan island harbour, on July 1, the day that Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the area.

Local authorities shared that Maxwell Burke of Canouan is the captain of “the 150-foot vessel with a white superstructure and a crew of five.”

“It is believed that the vessel’s communication and GPS systems are likely damaged, as the last known position indicates the ship was adrift many miles.

“There have been some unsubstantiated claims that the vessel and its crew were found, but these rumours appear to be false.” an official statement indicated.

The police are appealing to the public for any information that would lead to the safe recovery of the vessel and its crew to contact the police Emergency at 999/911 or the SVG Coast Guard Service at (784) 457-4578.