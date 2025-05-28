Police in Grenada are investigating the death of Ryan Buckmire, a 25-year-old resident of Montout, St. George, whose body was recovered from waters at Woburn Bay on Monday.

Buckmire was reported missing on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, prompting a search by law enforcement authorities.

On Monday, May 26th, police officers acting on information received proceeded to Woburn Bay, where they discovered Buckmire’s motionless body in the water.

The body was subsequently retrieved.

A medical doctor examined the body at the scene and pronounced Buckmire dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Buckmire’s death- remains on-going.