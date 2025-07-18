The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in Mt. Pleasant, Mesopotamia, on July 12th, 2025.

The police were alerted by a member of the community of the discovery of a male body in a yard outside a home in Mt. Pleasant.

Upon further investigation, the body was identified as Darwin Thomas, a 69-year-old resident of the same address.

Thomas had what appeared to be an injury to the back of his head.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.