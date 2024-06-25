The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a homicide that took place on the evening of June 24, 2024, in Belmont.

Kezron Deshong, a 26-year-old resident of Belmont, was fatally shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant(s) while visiting a close relative’s home.

According to an official release, upon receiving notification, the police promptly responded to the scene.

Deshong was swiftly taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he unfortunately passed away due to the severity of his injuries during treatment.

The RSVGPF, in their release, said that they are fully committed to a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in solving this case and other investigations to come forward.