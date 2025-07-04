Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of 57-year-old Osley Delpeche, a carpenter of Gibson Corner.

According to reports, around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, a 22-year-old man walked into the Central Police Station and confessed to killing his father at their home.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found Delpeche’s body with multiple chop wounds. He was pronounced dead on-site by the District Medical Officer.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urging anyone with information to come forward.