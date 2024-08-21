The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Greiggs on the night of August 19, 2024.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Rakeem Matthews, a local laborer, was found with gunshot wounds at the back of his home by his brother. Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its condolences to Matthews’ family and friends. For information, contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810.

