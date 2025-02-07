Law enforcement officials in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating a deadly shooting in Edinboro that claimed the life of 23-year-old Carl Quow.

According to the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on February 6 near the Catholic Pastoral Centre. Responding to reports of gunfire, officers arrived at the scene and found Quow suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

A minor was also injured during the shooting and received medical treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital before being discharged.

The Crime Scene Unit has collected evidence as investigators pursue all leads in the case. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The RSVGPF has extended condolences to Quow’s family and remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

Individuals with relevant information can contact:

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

(784) 456-1810 Police Control: (784) 457-1211

(784) 457-1211 Public Relations and Complaints Department: (784) 485-6891