The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation following the discovery of multiple deceased individuals in a boat near Canouan. The vessel, which appeared to have drifted into Vincentian waters, was found with several bodies onboard.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the identities of the deceased, the origin of the boat, or the circumstances leading to the incident. The RSVGPF is working diligently to gather information and has urged anyone with knowledge related to the case to come forward.

Residents of Canouan and the wider public are advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual maritime activity to the authorities. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.