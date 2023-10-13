Law enforcement in Trinidad and Tobago have seized over US $73,000 in cocaine destined for Antigua and Barbuda.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service reported that it uncovered a drug trafficking network based in the Northern Division, which shipped narcotics concealed amongst legitimate cargo through local courier services, to their regional and international associates.

The TTPS said that on October 11, a team of officers intercepted a package with car parts destined for Antigua.

A scan of the cargo revealed a package containing the cocaine.

T&T’s Police Commissioner Erla Christopher said that this bust was not just a win for the TTPS, but a win for all, as each drug interception is a setback for criminal elements.