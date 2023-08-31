Police in Trinidad and Tobago have seized a number of 3D printed firearms.

The guns, also referred to as “ghost guns” were discovered following an early morning raid at a house in Central Trinidad, the raid was conducted by a specialist unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Ammunition, projectiles, a 3D printer and a computer system were also seized, Loop News reports.

T&T’s Police described “ghost guns” as “firearms that can be produced using readily available 3D printing technology, making it challenging for traditional firearm control measures to detect and prevent their production. They can be manufactured without serial numbers or other identifying marks, making them difficult to trace and regulate”.

T&T’s Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher warned that Trinidad and Tobago could see an increase in untraceable and illegal firearms if such manufacturing operations become established in the twin island country.