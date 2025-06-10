The Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force has issued a public warning to residents about online purchase scams.

This comes after another person fell victim to a fraudulent vehicle sale advertised on Facebook.

According to authorities, a black Honda CR-V was advertised for sale on June 1st, by a Facebook user identifying himself as “Akeem Harris”, for $17,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars.

An interested buyer made a down payment of $4,000 ECD via mobile banking, and was promised delivery of the vehicle that same day.

When the vehicle was not delivered as promised, the seller claimed he had missed the boat and subsequently requested an additional $6,000 ECD, for ownership transfer fees.

After receiving a total of $10,000 ECD, the seller became unresponsive and later claimed to be off-island before ceasing all communication.

The matter is under investigation.