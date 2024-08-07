Police in Saint Lucia have confirmed the launch of an investigation regarding the fatal shooting which occurred at Barre Denis, Castries, on Monday.

The deceased whose identity is not yet known reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

The Saint Lucia Fire Services (SLFS) Headquarters in Castries dispatched emergency personnel to the scene of the incident after receiving a call for assistance at about 8:27 p.m.

Residents in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and found the deceased male lying on the road.

So far in 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded fifty homicides which mostly involved the use of illegal guns.