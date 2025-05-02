The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has declared its recent national gun amnesty program a success, with seven firearms and seven rounds of assorted ammunition surrendered to authorities during the three-week initiative.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, Acting Police Commissioner, Everton Jeffers, expressed satisfaction with the results of the amnesty, which ran from April 7th to April 30th.

The surrendered weapons included one shotgun, one rifle, two revolvers, one pistol, and two air rifles described as pellet or BB guns.

According to officials, the amnesty allowed citizens to voluntarily turn in weapons without facing prosecution for illegal possession.

This latest initiative is part of the Force’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence and improve public safety throughout the country.