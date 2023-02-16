The hierarchy of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police Mr. Colin John has continued to reach out to members of the public in an effort to forge a better working relationship and curb criminal activities.

In light of this, on Tuesday 14th February 2023, the Commissioner of Police led a delegation of senior Police officers on their second undertaking of walkthroughs in the community of Paul’s Avenue in Kingstown.

The Commissioner of Police Colin John and his delegation interacted with residents and bystanders in the community. The residents outlined a number of security-related concerns, which the Commissioner and his team took the time to address and also to reassure the residents.

The Commissioner noted that in order to protect, serve and give the citizens of SVG a sense of safety and security, the RSVGPF is once again urging all citizens to assist the police in the fight against crime.