The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident that claimed the life of Corporal #118 Vanley Bruce.

According to an official report from the police, they received information about a vehicular accident in Hopewell, Mesopotamia at approximately 9:56 AM on Sunday May 26th, involving Corporal Bruce.

The release from the RSVGPF states that preliminary reports indicate that while he was on his way home, his motor vehicle went over a bridge on the Hopewell Public Road and ended up in a river.

On Monday May 27th, a post-mortem examination was performed on the body of the corporal. Following this it was determined that he e died as a result of multiple trauma due to the motor vehicle accident and cardiac tamponade.

Corporal #118 Vandy Bruce was hailed by the RSVGPF as a dedicated member of the organization, who served with honour and distinction. He will be honoured with a full military funeral.