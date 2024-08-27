Corporal Devon Bute of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has successfully completed his law studies, positioning him to practice law within the Eastern Caribbean States.

His journey began with Paralegal Studies through UWI Global, followed by a Bachelor of Laws at UWI Cave Hill and a Legal Education Certificate from Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

The RSVGPF in an official release said that Bute’s academic achievement reflects his commitment to serving the community and upholding the law. The police force says that his dual roles as a police officer and lawyer uniquely equip him to contribute to the legal system with valuable insights from both fields.

He is set to graduate in October 2024 and later be called to practice law.

The police force, in extending congratulations to Corporal Devon Bute on his accomplishment, noted that his story of determination and perseverance serves as an inspiration to others, showcasing the transformative power of education.