The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred in Fountain on January 2, 2025.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Andrew Williams, a 41-year-old resident of Fountain, sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso.

He was immediately rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police responded to the scene and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, and collected several exhibits.

63 year old licensed firearm holder and resident of Glen Eros Cain was arraigned for the murder today Monday January 6th .