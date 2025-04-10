Dominican police are continuing to arrest citizens in connection with the March 19th protest, which turned violent near Parliament in Roseau.

According to Loop News, the latest arrest is prominent Dominican attorney, Ronald Charles.

Charles is said to have been among the protestors and also addressed the gathering on the day of the protest.

He was also one of the lawyers representing individuals previously arrested for being part of the protest.

It was reported that on Tuesday, police officers went to the law chambers of Charles, seeking to take him in for questioning.

On Wednesday morning Charles presented himself, accompanied by his lawyers, to be detained and was formally charged at the police headquarters in Roseau, where he remains in custody.

Up to 22 people have been arrested, charged and granted bail so far in Dominica in connection with the March 19th protest.

They were challenging three controversial electoral reform bills which were eventually passed in Parliament.