A police constable has had his driver’s license suspended following a viral video, circulating on social media, which showed him engaging in reckless driving.

Police Constable Joyron Hull’s driving permit was suspended on January 31st, 2023, after he was charged with driving motor vehicle HR 981 in a dangerous manner on the 26th of January 2023 at North Union Public Road.

This charge and suspension of Constable Hull’s driver’s permit comes following an investigation that was launched due to videos that circulated on social media depicting some omnibus drivers engaged in dangerous and reckless driving, and irresponsible behavior.

The Commissioner of Police Colin John emphasized that the Traffic Branch is aware of the incidents of motorists driving recklessly on public roads. As a result, Traffic Officers have increased vigilance and patrols to curb these incidents.

Commissioner John expressed his gratitude to the law-abiding people for their ongoing cooperation and assistance in the effort to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ roads safe.