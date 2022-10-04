Stemming from an incident that occurred on August 21st, 2022 at Byrea, Constable 884 Euwen Grant was arrested and charged with the offences of Aggravated Burglary and Assault Bodily Harm.

Reports are that Constable Grant allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 30-year-old Security Guard as a trespasser and assaulted the virtual complainant causing Actual Bodily Harm. Constable Grant appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, 03 October 2022 to answer the charges and pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of $8000.00 with one surety. He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were placed at all ports of Entry/Exit. He was also ordered to report to the Layou Police Station on Fridays between 6 am and 6 pm.

As a result of Constable Grants’ arrest, he was placed on suspension from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force pending the outcome of the matter.

The matter was adjourned to Monday, December 12, 2022, for a hearing.