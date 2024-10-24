Police have arrested and charged Leandre Burnette, an 18-year-old Labourer of Glen with the offences of Assault and Damage to Property.

The RSVGPF says according to investigations, the accused assaulted a 29-year-old Waitress of Queens Drive by striking her about her body with her hands causing Actual Bodily Harm.

She was further charged with damaging one (1) iPhone 11 screen valued at $350.00ECC and one (1) iPhone 11 screen protector valued at $25.00ECC, totalling $375.00ECC, the property of a 29-year-old Waitress of Queens Drive.

Burnette appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 23,2024 and pleaded guilty to the charges.

She was placed on a composite bond for three years in the sum of $500.00 ECC. If she defaults, she will pay $500.00 ECC forthwith or spend five (5) weeks at His Majesty Prison.

She was also ordered to pay $390.00 ECC compensation regarding the Damage to property charge.