A 38-year-old Electrician of Redemption Sharpes, has been arrested and charged with the offense of assault.

Gideon Quow, was charged that on October 28, 2024, he assaulted a 62-year-old resident also of Redemption Sharpes, by striking him on his face with a glass bottle causing actual bodily harm.

The offense was committed in Redemption Sharpes and Quow was arrested on November 1st, 2024.

Quow appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 4, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A bond was activated, which requires that he pays $2,000.00 EC or spend one year in prison. The sentencing for this matter is set for November 5, 2024.