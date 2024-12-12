The annual police carolling contest is set to take place tomorrow in Kingstown.

The competition, which first began in 2003, seeks to showcase the various talented officers within the force and spread the joy of the season while engaging the public and the police in an evening of fun family-friendly activities.

The event, held under the theme “It’s 2024, we carolling for sure”, begins at 7:00pm at the Central Police Station and will feature performances from several police youth clubs and departments of the RSVGPF, along with guest performances from Constable Keith Thompson, Sowandie Belgraves, the police band, gazetted officers, Ozarie Matthews and Tshawn Edwards.

This year’s junior competitors will compete with a traditional song, while the senior competitors will compete with both traditional and original song.