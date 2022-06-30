With much anticipation, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has announced the recommencement of the Police Band Summer Programme 2022 after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme caters to children who are musically inclined and is slated to run from July 18th, 2022, to August 19th, 2022, under the theme “Feeding the Positives, Starving the Negatives”. The programme will be accommodating sixty (60) participants between the ages of ten (10) and fifteen (15) years old.

Parents and guardians of children wishing to participate in this year’s programme can do so by registering them at the Police Band Room in Largo Height commencing on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9:00 am.

Each participant is expected to pay a registration fee of twenty dollars ($20.00).

The successful applicants will be taught how to play the following instruments; saxophone, recorder, clarinet, trombone, keyboard, guitar, steel pan, and drums among others.