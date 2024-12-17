The police, during a recent press conference disclosed to the public that a significant breakthrough in the homicide case of Precious Williams, with 25-year-old labourer of Ratho Mill, Rolando Cato being charged with the offence of murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crimes Trevor Bailey noted that with this successful arrest, there are many others in the country who are now asking questions about the possible culprits behind the deaths of their loved ones. He gave the assurance that their cases have not been forgotten and that the RSVGPF is working hard to ensure that justice is served.

“To the rest of St. Vincent, there are other murders that are outstanding and relatives for those deceased will ask the question rightfully, what about my case? What about my son? What about my daughter? What about my sister? What about my husband? What about my son? And you are correct in asking those questions of the police. And I give you, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the assurance that we are working assiduously. Sometimes the result doesn’t come with the snapping of a finger, but it really comes with a lot of painstaking hours and search, and the knocking of doors in wee hours of the morning, I asked then and I ask even now for your patience. And we know, we have acknowledged, we all agree that we have an issue when it comes to firearm and firearm related offenses.” He said.

Precious Williams was brutally attacked back in May of 2022. Her body was discovered in a gutter adjacent to Joyette’s Auto Collision in Richmond Hill, concealed in a bag, with multiple injuries about her body.

A post-mortem examination conducted on May 16, 2022, revealed that her death resulted from multiple sharp injuries.

ACP Bailey speaks on continued to effort to being justice in unsolved homicide cases.