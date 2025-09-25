The makers of Pokémon say they did not green light the use of their brand in a U.S. government video promoting immigration raids.

The video, posted by Homeland Security and the White House on social media, showed arrests by ICE agents alongside Pokémon’s slogan “Gotta catch ’em all,” as well as clips from the popular TV show. It ended with fake Pokémon cards featuring mugshots of those detained.

Pokémon Company International said it had not given permission for its theme song, slogan or imagery to be used.

Meanwhile, comedian Theo Von also objected after another Homeland Security video used a clip from his podcast without approval. Both incidents come as the Trump administration pushes what it calls the largest deportation programme in U.S. history.