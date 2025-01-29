On January 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Terrence Daniel, a 42-year-old labourer of Point Village, with the offences of aggravated burglary, assault, and indecent assault.

According to investigations, the accused entered the dwelling house of Keron Daniel, a 42-year-old security guard of the same address, as a trespasser and, at the time of doing so, had a pair of scissors in his hand.

He was further charged with assaulting a female minor by beating her about her body with his hands.

Additionally, he was charged with indecently assaulting the same minor by touching her on her breast and private parts.

The offences were committed on August 17, 2024. Daniel is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court to answer the charges.