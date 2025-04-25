Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government has already addressed more than half of the six (6) thousand houses earmarked for varying levels of repair.

Speaking Wednesday on radio, Dr. Gonsalves said steady progress is being made with 3, 500 houses already addressed and now, with the procurement of the 300 pre-fab houses soon to be delivered, this will significantly augment the rebuilding process.

The Government signed an agreement on Tuesday April 22nd, for the procurement of 200 two- bedroom, and 100 three-bedroom pre-fab houses from Trinidad and Tobago.

The houses will be delivered in batches of 50 over the coming weeks.

The areas for these houses have already been identified and the bases are currently being constructed.

Meanwhile Dr. Gonsalves continued to lament the challenge with labor noting that there is still a shortage of skilled labor in the country.

Dr. Gonsalves encouraged persons to come forward and work together.

The Prime Minister also called for homeowners to be reasonable and understanding.