Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on Britain’s Prince William to do more than just offer words of acknowledgement that his country had played a significant role in the slave trade and ensure a level of compensation to those who had their liberties taken away as a result of the Atlantic slave trade.

Rowley, addressing the Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day organised by the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), on Monday night, said he was pleased to have heard Prince William acknowledge that slavery was wrong during his visit to the Caribbean last week.

“I was pleased to hear a member of the Royal household in the United Kingdom. But tonight I want to say to Prince William, having said that, I believe you. But I will believe you more if you do what you must now do, which is the offer of some reparation to the people who were wronged in the way that you have acknowledged.”

Rowley said it is not “sufficient to say that I acknowledge this, but not to seek to help those who were harmed by it.