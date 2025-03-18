Dominican Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has disclosed plans to ask for help from the Regional Security System (RSS) in light of planned protest action allegedly to take place outside of Parliament this week.

The government announced that on Wednesday, three bills on electoral reform will be taken to Parliament.

Skerrit said he has informed his national security minister to have the RSS on standby, as talks about heavy protest action against the bills have been in the public domain.

He says while persons are allowed to protest, they must do so peacefully.

The prime minister stated “Anyone who thinks they can breach the walls of Parliament and disrupt the country’s democratic processes is only bringing trouble upon themselves”.

He clarified that the government had conducted thorough consultations before presenting the bills to Parliament, and dismissed the talk of protests as ‘political mischief’ from individuals who are no “longer relevant in the country.”

He concluded by reaffirming that the bills would be passed in Parliament.