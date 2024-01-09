Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves owes the People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines an apology for his absence from today’s sitting of Parliament.

Leacock said honorable Prime Minister absented himself from the presentation of the leader of the Opposition. I think it is a serious act of contempt and effrontery, for the leader of this country, not to make himself available for an exercise for which he is in charge…..the annual budget,” said Mr. Leacock.

Mr. Leacock pointed out “I want you to know that we in the opposition and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have taken note of his carrying this position of not engaging or conversing with the leader of the opposition, is a step too far. He ought to find himself here and he owes this country an apology for his disgraceful behavior,” stated Mr. Leacock.

Following Leacock’s comment, Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel told the house that the Dr. Gonsalves absence today in Parliament, was as a result of an important meeting he had to attend. He however said the Prime Minister is deeply entrenched as to what’s taking place in the budget debate.

Parliament has been suspended for lunch, until 3 this afternoon.