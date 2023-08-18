Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says Jamaica is close to full employment as the country recorded a record low unemployment level of 4.5 per cent.

In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Holness described as “welcomed news” the report by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) that the out-turn, based on the April 2023 Labour Force Survey, is 1.5 percentage points lower than the figure for the corresponding period in 2022.

“We are now close to full employment… [and] that our economy continues to expand,” Holness said, adding “but what it really means is that more Jamaicans have income.

“It means that more Jamaican families can do much better than they were doing before,” said Holness, who is also the Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

“This is the best news that our economy can have…we are building Jamaica”.

Speaking at STATIN’s quarterly digital media briefing on Tuesday, Director General, Carol Coy, said that the number of unemployed persons in April this year fell by 19,700, or 24.3 per cent, to 61,300, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.