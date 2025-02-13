Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is again inviting public servants involved in the vaccine case, who have not returned to their jobs, to do so.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said the majority of public servants who had not taken the vaccine have returned to work, with all their benefits intact, even while going ahead with legal action against the state. He also said the overwhelming majority of the front-line workers complied with the vaccine requirement.

“Any public servant, including teacher, nurse, doctor, police officer who has not yet returned to work can still avail themselves of the opportunity to return to work. All you have to do is to indicate to the chief personal officer that you wish to return to work. You will be returned to work without any loss of whatever your pension rights were hitherto and would be added to what pension rights you acquire after you have returned to work.”

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) of Appeal ruled in favour of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Government in the “COVID-19 Vaccine Case” yesterday.

The Prime Minister noted that the judgement handed down by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is an opportunity for dialogue and healing.

