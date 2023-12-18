Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is urging people, young people in particular, not to be limited by the size of their country of origin.

The Prime Minister’s comment on the Issue At Hand program comes following SVG’s hosting of talks between Venezuela and Guyana amid tensions concerning the mineral rich Essequibo region.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that persons from small countries are just as capable as persons from larger countries.

“I’m just talking about a simple matter, a simple but profound matter, to let individuals in the country, particularly the young people, realize that they must not allow the smallness of the country of which they come to limit them. They are human beings like others from big countries and they can figure out things, check things out, have the information, develop the knowledge to get to the understanding and be wise and apply the wisdom—make judgements for themselves, for their families, for their communities and for their countries,” he said.

The hosting of talks between Guyana and Venezuela was held at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on Thursday December 14th.

Following those talks the two nations jointly declared not to use force against each other, among other things.