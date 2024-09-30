Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has strongly advocated for Taiwan’s inclusion in international affairs during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his speech at the General Debate, he highlighted that Taiwan’s exclusion from vital international discussions undermines the founding principles of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Gonsalves specifically called for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in UN specialized agencies, particularly those addressing critical global issues.

He argued that Taiwan’s absence from these forums contradicts the UN’s commitment to inclusivity and cooperation.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ long-standing support for Taiwan, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the Taiwanese people’s right to self-determination.

In response, Taiwan’s government expressed its gratitude, thanking Prime Minister Gonsalves and other international allies for their support of Taiwan’s increased participation on the global stage.

