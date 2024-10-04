Prime Minister of SVG, Dr Ralph Gonsalves will be the featured speaker at the 2024 National Heroes Day celebrations in Grenada.

The celebration takes place on October 19th, under the theme ‘Unity in commemorating our heroes: past, present and future.’

This is the second year Grenada is observing October 19th as National Heroes Day. It will be a national holiday, and the main event will be a rally in the eastern parish of St Andrew’s.

October 19th is significant to Grenadians as it is the date in October 1983 that deceased Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and several others, were killed at Fort George due to internal conflict within factions of the People’s Revolutionary Government.

Prior to 2023, the day was observed with a church service in the area of the fort where the killing occurred and the laying of wreaths by family members, friends and supporters of those who were killed.