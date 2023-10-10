Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will leave the state on Wednesday to participate in the launch of Colombia’s Reparations Commission.

The Prime Minister while speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program said that he had received the formal invitation a few days prior to his appearance on the program.

“On Wednesday I leave to go to Colombia to be part of the launch—very interestingly—of a reparations commission in Colombia. You know, the Vice President is a young woman, a black woman, and President Petro has given her the brief to build those “afro descendants” across the Caribbean and Latin America and this part and parcel of it,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he will be accompanied by the Chairman of SVG’s Reparation Commissioner Adrian Odle.

Prime Minister Gonsalves hailed the launch of the commission by Colombia as a good move, and emphasized the importance of him lending his support to it.