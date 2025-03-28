Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves insists that the recent proposed trade measures seeking to be implemented against Chinese built ships accessing US ports can have significant ripple effects for the region.

Speaking on radio on Wednesday, Dr. Gonsalves said these measures which have an aggressive timeline, will mean serious supply chain disruptions as well as other increases which will inevitably trickle down to the consumer.

The measures proposed, seek to penalize the use of existing Chinese vessels, and deterring the future purchase and use of these vessels by entities wishing to access the US market, both inbound and outbound.

Dr. Gonsalves said “The measures target Chinese operators directly, as well as fleets operating with Chinese built vessels, and it privileges the use of US built vessels”.

Consequently, this will impact a number of shipping companies which conduct business in the region.

The Prime Minister said on a regional level, Caricom intends to lobby congress, and enlist the leadership of the shipping firms which could lose their businesses in the region.