Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who a week ago left the country to seek medical attention in Venezuela after experiencing an excruciating pain on his right side, is back home.

He returned on Conviasa Airways, a Venezuelan airline which, on Tuesday, made its inaugural commercial flight to St Vincent and the Grenadines. A ceremony was held to welcome the airline at the Argyle International Airport.

Prime Minister while speaking at the ceremony held at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) expressed gratitude to the medical personnel and government of Venezuela as well as all his well wishers.

“I want to thank the doctors and all the nurses and the Government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their kind assistance in helping restore my health, very much, thank you

I want to thank all the Vincentians and people across the Caribbean and the wider world who expressed solidarity with me at the time of my brief incapacitation, and for their prayers and all their support, I thank them with all my heart” the Prime Minister said.

While he was in Venezuela, Gonsalves met with President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro.

A series of tweets shared on the official Twitter account for the Venezuelan president stated:

“It is a pleasure to receive the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves. We had a fruitful meeting, full of brotherhood, in which we reviewed the cooperation between both countries and the new alliances for the development of our peoples. Long live the Caribbean union!”